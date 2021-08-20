Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $21.78

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.35. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 11,309 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

