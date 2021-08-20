Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $687.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

