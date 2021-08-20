Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Vijaya Gadde Sells 14,470 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44.

Twitter stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

