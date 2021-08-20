Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Vijaya Gadde Sells 14,470 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44.
Twitter stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.
TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
