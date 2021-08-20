Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $6.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 104,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

