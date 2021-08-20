UBS Group Lowers Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BZLYF. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $452.00.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

