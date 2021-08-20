UBS Group Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $22.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.
WOOF opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,376,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.