UBS Group Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $22.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,376,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.