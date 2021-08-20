UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PROSY opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

