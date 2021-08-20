Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 4,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,756,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

UGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 84,061 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

