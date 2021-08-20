UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $10.60 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. UniCredit has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

