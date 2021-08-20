Uniper (ETR:UN01) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €32.90 ($38.71). Uniper shares last traded at €32.81 ($38.60), with a volume of 347,078 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.99 ($35.28).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and a PE ratio of -29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

