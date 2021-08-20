Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$38.75 during midday trading on Friday. 385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48. Uniper has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

