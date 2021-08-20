uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.04. 8,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 422,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Specifically, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in uniQure by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

