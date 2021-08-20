United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of UG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 4,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $71.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 32.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United-Guardian by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United-Guardian by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United-Guardian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United-Guardian by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

