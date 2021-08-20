United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of UG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 4,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $71.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.99.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 32.68%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.