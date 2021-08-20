United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $10.04

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.39. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 61,876 shares traded.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 1,489,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.