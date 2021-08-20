United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.27. 158,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

