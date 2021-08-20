Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

