Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $11.01 on Friday, hitting $204.88. 49,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $220.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.10.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

