Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.24.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,779. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

