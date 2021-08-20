USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,127 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

