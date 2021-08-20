Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.79.

UTZ traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

