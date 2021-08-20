Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.03. Uxin shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 23,626 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $908.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Uxin alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.