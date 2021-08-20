Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $297.39. 21,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

