Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $121,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,406 shares of company stock worth $15,856,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.55. 53,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

