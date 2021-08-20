Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 1,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,275. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.