Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,603,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.79. 230,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,460. The company has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.