Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. 343,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

