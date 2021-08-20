Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $4,446,961.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,807,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,648 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,717. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PATH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,487. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

