Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.72 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

