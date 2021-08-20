Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $223.70

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.70 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.94). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 21,067 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £90.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.70. The company has a quick ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

