VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,412,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 334,014 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after buying an additional 817,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,793. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.