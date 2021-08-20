Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,413,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $218,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

