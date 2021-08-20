Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.