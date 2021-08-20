Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,445,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $177,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,806,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94.

