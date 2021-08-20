Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,806,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

