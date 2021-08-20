Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,097,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

