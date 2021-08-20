Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.53. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,142. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $417.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

