Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,348. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

