Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $90.81 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.