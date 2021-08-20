Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after buying an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.62. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,799. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

