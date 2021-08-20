Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.95. 478,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.01.

