Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.20. 158,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,043. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

