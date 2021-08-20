Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 925.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $274.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

