Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) is One Day In July LLC’s 4th Largest Position

One Day In July LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 7.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 1.68% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,789,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,613,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,849,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.35. 75,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,848. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $123.16 and a twelve month high of $213.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.19.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.