Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.27 million.

Shares of VREX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,498. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

