Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €96.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Varta has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €133.55 ($157.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Varta has a one year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €141.28.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

