Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 177,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 68,898 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $483.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91. Vasta Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

