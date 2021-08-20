Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after buying an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.6% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after buying an additional 672,800 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

