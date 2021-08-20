Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.