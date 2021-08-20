Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.90. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

