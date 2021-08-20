Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Shares of MTDR opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

